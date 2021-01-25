WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus, Vaccines in New Jersey

As New Jersey looks to ramp up its coronavirus vaccination program, they have launched a hotline for people who may not have Internet access.

The state hotline to answer questions about the vaccine and help people with appointments launched Monday. Callers will be able to talk to a person for help when they call, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. The number is 855-568-0545 and was automated until Monday.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has called on the federal government to release more vaccine to the state, which he said is ready to administered far more than the 100,000 doses they are getting each week.

WATCH LIVE: The first-term Democrat is speaking around 1 p.m. Monday.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Entering Monday, New Jersey was approaching 600,000 PCR test confirmed cases of COVID-19. Another nearly 68,000 cases were confirmed with antigen tests. At least 18,830 people are confirmed to have died from virus-related complications.

This story is developing and will be updated.