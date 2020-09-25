WATCH: Gov. Murphy Addresses Coronavirus in New Jersey

Ahead of the weekend, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials are talking about the spread of coronavirus as hundreds of new cases have been reported daily in recent weeks.

You can watch the first-term Democrat’s comments live on this page around 1 p.m.

Entering Friday, New Jersey had reported nearly 202,000 positive COVID-19 cases with at least 14,300 deaths attributed to COVID-19 complications.

This story is developing and will be updated.