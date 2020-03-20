LIVE: New Jersey Leaders Speak About Deadly Toll of New Coronavirus

The total number of cases of the new coronavirus in New Jersey approached 900 on Friday as two more deaths were announced. The news comes as the state state announced an ease on the costs of testing.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced more than 100 more people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to at least 890. There have now been 11 deaths from the virus.

Watch the news conference live on this page after 2 p.m. Friday.

Since Sunday, New Jersey has gone from dozens of cases of COVID-19 to hundreds in a matter of a couple days. The increase came as more tests results were returned.

On Friday, Murphy announced he is requiring hospitals and health centers to offer COVID-19 testing with costs waived.

BREAKING: We’re requiring hospitals and Federally Qualified Health Centers to WAIVE patient #COVID19 testing fees for the uninsured.



If we’re going to end this crisis, every single New Jerseyan must have access testing. https://t.co/vzgRdAhUEQ pic.twitter.com/uWY4JfDSUJ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 20, 2020

Most of the cases have been in North Jersey, but the novel coronavirus has spread throughout the state.

New Jersey's health commissioner said coronavirus cases have been found in six nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The three deaths announced Thursday occurred at nursing homes in Hudson and Essex counties.

"It's a concern," Murphy said. “This is an eventuality that I don't know if we expected it but we were prepared for it. We anticipated it would hit nursing homes.”

On Thursday, Murphy said he signed an executive order postponing numerous elections until May 12.

They include fire district elections in Old Bridge that had been set for March 21, special municipal elections in Atlantic City and West Amwell Township set for March 31, as well as all school board elections scheduled for April 21.

These elections will also be conducted solely by mail-in balloting. The Atlantic City election will ask voters whether to eliminate an elected mayor position in favor of an appointed city manager, and would shrink the size of the City Council.

Murphy's shutdown of certain businesses, includes barber shops, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms, casinos, theaters and racetracks.

Murphy on Thursday also signed legislation aimed at preventing the removal of people from their homes because of foreclosure or eviction.

The bill authorized the governor to sign an executive order declaring a prohibition on removing people from their homes after an eviction or foreclosure proceeding. The governor signed such an executive order shortly after approving the legislation.

Murphy says the order will ensure that no renter or homeowner is removed from their residence.