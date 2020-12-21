Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
coronavirus in new jersey

Gov. Murphy to Talk About Coronavirus in New Jersey as Vaccines Arrive

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials will speak at a 12:30 p.m. Monday news conference

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

With coronavirus vaccines being administered in New Jersey and the holidays approaching, New Jersey officials are urging people to not let their guards down when it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials are set to speak at a 12:30 p.m. Monday news conference that you can watch live on this page.

New Jersey reported more than 9,000 new coronavirus cases and at least 70 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend as the virus continues to spread during its second wave.

coronavirus Dec 20

Panel: People Over 75, Essential Workers Next for Vaccines

COVID-19 Dec 19

New York, New Jersey Hide Full Details of Virus Spending

Doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday joins the Pfizer vaccine as first steps toward getting New Jerseyans vaccinated against the deadly virus. But Murphy has continued to urge people to not let up on social distancing and masking.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

"Stay safe," he tweeted Sunday. "This pandemic is far from over. Social distance. Mask up."

This story is developing and will be updated.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in new jerseyNew JerseycoronavirusPhil Murphy
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us