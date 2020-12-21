Gov. Murphy to Talk About Coronavirus in New Jersey as Vaccines Arrive

With coronavirus vaccines being administered in New Jersey and the holidays approaching, New Jersey officials are urging people to not let their guards down when it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

New Jersey reported more than 9,000 new coronavirus cases and at least 70 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend as the virus continues to spread during its second wave.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday joins the Pfizer vaccine as first steps toward getting New Jerseyans vaccinated against the deadly virus. But Murphy has continued to urge people to not let up on social distancing and masking.

"Stay safe," he tweeted Sunday. "This pandemic is far from over. Social distance. Mask up."

This story is developing and will be updated.