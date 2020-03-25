Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
watch live

WATCH: 4,400+ People Have Coronavirus in NJ, 62 Have Died

In recent days, New Jersey has reported thousands of new cases of COVID-19 and dozens of deaths.

As testing continues to expand, New Jersey is reporting more than 700 more cases of the novel coronavirus and 18 additional deaths.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 62 people had died after contracting COVID-19 and at least 4,402 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New Jersey.

"Make no mistake we are in this fight to save lives," Murphy said.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus outbreak 32 mins ago

Philadelphia to Revisit Its ‘Time-and-a-Half’ Hazard Pay During Coronavirus

coronavirus outbreak Mar 21

WATCH: Pa. Officials Speak as Coronavirus Infections Top 1K

Gov. Phil Murphy warned of the increase in recent days as the Garden State expanded testing for COVID-19.

New Jersey is expanding its drive-thru testing centers for coronavirus, especially in the hard-hit northern part of the state.

Watch Live: Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey health officials are revealing new coronavirus totals at a 2 p.m. Wednesday news conference.

Essex County officials said Wednesday that a drive-thru testing center would be opening Thursday in Newark's Weequahic Park. A drive-through facility for Passaic County residents opened Wednesday at William Paterson University.

In Essex, appointments are mandatory, according to a statement from Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo. Residents should go to the county's website to complete a screening form and make an appointment.

In Passaic, county residents must have a referral from a doctor, Gov. Phil Murphy said earlier this week.

The testing centers join other facilities for county-only residents at Kean University in Union and Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus. There are two federally operated centers in Bergen and Monmouth counties for residents statewide.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

A look at more developments in the state:

More Businesses Deemed Essential

On Tuesday, Murphy expanded the kinds of businesses that are permitted to operate while the state's COVID-19 emergency orders are in place. The list of businesses considered essential now includes:

— Mobile phone retail and repair shops

— Bicycle shops, but only to provide service and repair

— Livestock feed stores

— Nurseries and garden centers

— Farming equipment stores

The list also includes groceries and supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations.

New Complaint Form

The Murphy administration also unveiled a new online form for workers to fill out if their employers are requiring them to show up to work in violation of the state's executive order requiring people to remain home, except for certain essential businesses.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

watch liveNew JerseycoronavirusPhil Murphycoronavirus pandemic
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us