WATCH: More Than 100 People Have Died From Coronavirus in New Jersey

Hard-hit New Jersey has lost another 27 people who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, New Jersey has had 108 people die from the virus.

On Friday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced another nearly 2,000 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state total to 8,825.

Help for Health Care Providers

Murphy announced Friday afternoon that he was sending $140 million state money to health care providers to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy called on anyone with medical training -- retired doctors, retired nurses, nursing and medical students, EMTs, former members of our Armed Services’ medical corps -- to volunteer their services "in the fight." This is the link to volunteer.

Murphy also reiterated his order that all non hospital health care facilities and businesses that are sitting on personal protective equipment (PPE) -- including N95 masks and gloves -- to be registered with the state by 5 p.m. Friday. You can file the list online.

Food Stamp Help

Most New Jersey residents getting assistance formerly called food stamps will be getting more aid because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Murphy's administration said Friday that roughly 60% of the 340,000 households who get help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an extra benefit payment on Sunday. Families that already get the federal maximum amount won't be eligible for the higher benefit, but Murphy's administration says about 205,000 households will qualify for it.

The money comes as part of federal legislation that set aside $70 million for New Jersey families.

Wedding Citation

Lakewood police on Thursday cited a resident for violating Murphy's executive order barring gatherings.

Police told NJ.com that while officers responded to a car accident, they spotted two vans full of people and a tent set up in a backyard apparently in anticipation of a wedding celebration.

The Ocean County prosecutor's office said in a statement that the gathering was dispersed and a future court day is pending.

Jersey City Testing

New Jersey's second biggest city is opening two testing centers for the virus, one drive-through and the other walk-up.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop is set to open the centers on Friday for city residents only.

He saysthat appointments are required and residents should call 201-547-5535.

About COVID-19

