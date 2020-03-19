LIVE: NJ Leaders Give Update on Response to Coronavirus Spread

We are expecting an update from Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey health officials about the number of cases of the new coronavirus in the Garden State.

Thursday’s noon news conference (you can watch it live on this page) comes after the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in New Jersey jumped up to 427. Five people had died as of Wednesday.

Among the recent cases were the first people to test positive in Atlantic and Cape May counties in the most southern part of the state.

Murphy already ordered the closing of schools, gyms, theaters, amusement parks, indoors malls and casinos. Nonessential businesses are also closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily statewide, and the governor has urged people not to travel if they don't have to.

“We've basically shut the state down,” Murphy said Thursday in a radio interview. “Stay home.”

To treat people, the state health department is working to further expand the number of available beds for potential infected patients by either adding beds to existing hospitals or reopening shuttered hospitals or nursing homes. On Tuesday, health leaders toured the former Underwood Memorial Hospital in Woodbury, Gloucester County. State leaders are working with owner Inspira Health to reopen the facility, which would add 300 beds to the statewide total.

Underwood Memorial Hospital in Woodbury, New Jersey, may soon reopen to help handle a surge in patients during the coronavirus outbreak.

To deal with the influx of questions about the virus, New Jersey opened the 211 hotline to give answers.

If you have questions or concerns on #COVID19:

☎️Call 2-1-1

📱Text NJCOVID to 898-211

📱Text your zip code to 898-211 for live text assistance

🖥️Visit https://t.co/lqUkjxBrv2



Remember – don’t let fear overtake facts. Stay informed. pic.twitter.com/8nzRcPW3Ba — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 18, 2020

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover over a period a weeks.