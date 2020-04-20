Coronavirus Pandemic
New Jersey

WATCH: NJ Gov. Murphy Talks Spread of Deadly Coronavirus

The state of New Jersey has reported the second highest total of coronavirus-related deaths and COVID-19 cases in the United States

By NBC10 Staff

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to reveal new totals of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus in New Jersey.

Murphy will be joined by state officials at a 2 p.m. news conference that you can watch live on this page.

Entering Monday, New Jersey said more than 4,200 people in the state had died during the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 85,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19. About 45% of people tested in New Jersey have tested positive for the virus.

The northern part of the state has been hardest hit but there have been several deaths in every southern county as well -- Gloucester County announced its 26th and 27th deaths on Monday. At least 1,730 of the state's deaths have occurred in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

All nonessential businesses remain closed in New Jersey as state health officials and Murphy continue to call for social distancing.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

