Gov. Murphy Has No Plans to Relax Any More Coronavirus Restrictions in NJ, Right Now

Don't expect more easing of coronavirus-related restrictions in New Jersey in the near term.

On Friday, indoor capacities at restaurants, gyms, salons, casinos and some other venues to increased to 50% and indoor and outdoor gathering limits went up, but Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday hit the brakes on loosening of restrictions as cases remain too high per capita in the Garden State.

"My guess is we won't be opening up further capacities for some time now because of the caseload," Murphy said during a CNN interview Monday morning.

The first-term Democrat is expected to speak about his state's COVID-19 plan at a 1 p.m. Monday news briefing you can watch live on this page.

As of Sunday, the state's seven-day average of new coronavirus cases increased to just over 4,000 per day — a more than 10% jump from the previous week, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. It also leads the U.S. in new cases per capita over the past week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The most recent rate of transmission was at 1.08. Hospital cases have plateaued just below 2,000 in recent days.

Murphy noted the prevalence of variants in the Garden State as also playing a role in slowing down any plans to reopen the economy.

"We want to do this safely, responsibly, we don't want to ever have to go back," he said.

He continued to urge people to practice distancing, masking and other safety measures. Murphy said on CNN that he hoped that more people going outdoors as temperatures continue to warm would also help slow the spread of the virus.

Murphy noted his state's race to vaccinate around 4.7 million residents. As of Monday morning, just under 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey, with around 1.23 million people fully vaccinated.

This story is developing and will be updated.