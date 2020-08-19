WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus Response in New Jersey

As New Jersey continues its response to the novel coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy is addressing COVID-19 in his state.

The first-term Democrat is being joined by state health and safety officials at a 1 p.m. Wednesday news conference.

Murphy has slowed reopenings in his state in recent weeks as COVID-19 cases and deaths attributed to the virus have remained mostly steady at levels far below the state’s peak in the spring. But, with a rate of transmission around 1, the virus is still spreading more than Murphy would like.

Entering Wednesday, New Jersey reported more than 188,000 COVID-19 cases with at least 14,086 confirmed deaths.

