New Jersey

WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus Response in New Jersey

New Jersey remains in the second phase of its reopening from coronavirus closures

By Dan Stamm

As New Jersey continues its response to the novel coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy is addressing COVID-19 in his state.

The first-term Democrat is being joined by state health and safety officials at a 1 p.m. Wednesday news conference.

Murphy has slowed reopenings in his state in recent weeks as COVID-19 cases and deaths attributed to the virus have remained mostly steady at levels far below the state’s peak in the spring. But, with a rate of transmission around 1, the virus is still spreading more than Murphy would like.

Entering Wednesday, New Jersey reported more than 188,000 COVID-19 cases with at least 14,086 confirmed deaths.

This story is developing and will be updated.

