NJ Closing Parks as Coronavirus Death Total Climbs by 200+ in 1 Day

What to Know At least 1,232 people have died from COVID-19 complications in New Jersey since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Tuesday, at least 44,416 people in the Garden State had tested positive for the viral infection.

Gov. Phil Murphy closed all state and county parks Tuesday in an attempt to increase social distancing.

New Jersey's death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 1,200 people Tuesday. At least 1,232 people had died from COVID-19 complications, an increase of 232 over the previous 24 hours.

While making the grim announcement, Gov. Phil Murphy added that he is signing an executive order closing all county and state parks because too many people have failed to observe social-distancing guidelines.

Murphy reinforced Tuesday the need to stay at home and continue social distancing as the best way to combat the spread of COVID-19. He said the efforts will take weeks longer.

The total number of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 was at least 44,416 as of Tuesday, an increase of about 3,300 cases over the previous day.

Of the new COVID-19 deaths announced Tuesday, 33 of the people had lived in long-term care facilities like nursing homes, New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

New Jersey is among the hardest-hit states in the country. New Jersey is likely weeks away from hitting the peak of the outbreak, according to health officials.

Bergen, Essex and Hudson counties in suburban New York have seen the most cases. But, at least one death has been reported in every county, including South Jersey, throughout the state.

Closing State, County Parks; More Beaches Close

On Tuesday, Murphy said he planned to sign an order to close all state and county parks and forests.

BREAKING: To further social distancing, I’m signing an Executive Order closing ALL:

🏞️State parks and forests

🌳County parks



We’ve seen far too many instances in our parks where people are gathering and socializing in groups. We need to #FlattenTheCurve. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 7, 2020

“We need 100% compliance," Murphy said. “We understand that staying at home is hard — you need to get fresh air, but you need to stay at home."

People utilizing parks haven't done enough to practice social distancing. "We’ve seen far too many instances in our parks where people are gathering and socializing in groups," Murphy said.

Murphy said it is up to individual municipalities if they keep city and town parks open.

The beach also is quickly disappearing as a place to escape anymore. Four more New Jersey shore towns announced this week that they will close their beaches.

Officials in the Cape May County towns of Avalon, Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest said they're closing their beaches in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

They're just the latest towns to shutter their beaches. Others include Bay Head and Mantoloking.

Executive Orders on Public Health Emergency, Schools

On Tuesday, Murphy signed an executive order extending the state's public health emergency, was was due to expire on Thursday, by another 30 days.

"We will only come out of this if we stay together by, ironically, staying apart," Murphy said.

Murphy also said he signed executive orders to keep the state's schools closed indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak and to waive standardized testing requirements for students this year.

Teaming Up With Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut

Murphy said he is coordinating with governors in neighboring states, including Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont for a response to COVID-19.

"While we are not there yet, we discussed a regional approach to testing, tracking, and the reopening of businesses and schools, and potentially a regional approach to mobilizing resources for when COVID-19 comes back," Murphy said.

About COVID-19

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.