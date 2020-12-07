WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus Surge After NJ Hits Case Record

As the second wave of coronavirus continues to surge to new records in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is asking for individuals to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We can’t get into every living room so we gotta plead with people, keep your guard up,” Murphy told CNN Monday morning.

He later reiterated that call on MSNBC where he said "no amount of enforcement" can get into living rooms. "Not just do the right thing when you're in a restaurant or a gym, but do the right thing when you're in your own home."

Do states need to have more than an honor system when it comes to enforcing quarantining? @GovMurphy says "it's impossible to enforce someone taking the Lincoln Tunnel from New York City into Hudson County, but we enforce them all the time."@MSNBC pic.twitter.com/JQQk3RKxDI — MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle (@RuhleOnMSNBC) December 7, 2020

With colder temps forcing people indoors and coronavirus fatigue in effect, new restrictions like a 25-person limit on outdoor events and a pause on indoor sports, are now in place but likely won't be enough to stop the spread unless people wear masks and don't gather, Murphy said.

On Sunday, New Jersey broke 6,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time with 6,046 new cases announced. Another 16 deaths related to the coronavirus brought the statewide death toll from the virus to at least 15,485.

The first-term Democrat will be joined by state health officials at a 1 p.m. Monday news conference that you can watch live on this page.

