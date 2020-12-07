Coronavirus Pandemic

WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus Surge After NJ Hits Case Record

For the first time, New Jersey on Sunday had more than 6,000 daily coronavirus cases reported

By NBC10 Staff

As the second wave of coronavirus continues to surge to new records in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is asking for individuals to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We can’t get into every living room so we gotta plead with people, keep your guard up,” Murphy told CNN Monday morning.

He later reiterated that call on MSNBC where he said "no amount of enforcement" can get into living rooms. "Not just do the right thing when you're in a restaurant or a gym, but do the right thing when you're in your own home."

With colder temps forcing people indoors and coronavirus fatigue in effect, new restrictions like a 25-person limit on outdoor events and a pause on indoor sports, are now in place but likely won't be enough to stop the spread unless people wear masks and don't gather, Murphy said.

On Sunday, New Jersey broke 6,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time with 6,046 new cases announced. Another 16 deaths related to the coronavirus brought the statewide death toll from the virus to at least 15,485.

The first-term Democrat will be joined by state health officials at a 1 p.m. Monday news conference that you can watch live on this page.

This story is developing and will be updated.

