New Jersey personal care businesses are learning what safety measures must be in place when they reopen from coronavirus closures later this month.

The new guidelines being released Friday by Gov. Phi Murphy cover beauty salons, barber shops, spas, hair braiding shops, massage parlors, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and more.

Today we'll release #COVID19 guidance for personal care businesses – which may reopen on 6/22:

🦋Tattoo parlors pic.twitter.com/WgbvXl5zUN — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 12, 2020

The first-term Democrat said that hygiene and other measures will need to be in place for the personal care businesses to reopen. He said the measures shouldn't be a big surprise for people.

Murphy and state officials are speaking at a 1 p.m. Friday news conference that you can watch live on this page.

On Friday, Murphy also said that libraries can begin curbside pickup on Monday.

After being hard hit in the first several weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak, New Jersey has seen hospitalizations and cases slow, leading Murphy to set up Stage 2 of his “Road Back” plan, which begins Monday. Outdoor dining and nonessential in-person retail will resume Monday with restrictions aimed at preventing the coronavirus in place.

As of Friday, more than 166,000 people in New Jersey had tested positive for COVID-19. At least 12,489 people had died from coronavirus-related complications.

More than 1 million coronavirus tests have been administered in New Jersey in just over 100 days.

This story is developing and will be updated.