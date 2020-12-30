Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
coronavirus in new jersey

WATCH: NJ Resuming Indoor Sports 1st Weekend of 2021 as COVID-19 Continues Spread

New Jersey will resume youth sports and other indoor sports in 2021 after a coronavirus-related pause

By NBC10 Staff

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is allowing indoor sports to resume in New Jersey in the New Year, but teams won't be permitted to play out of state when play resumes on Jan. 2.

The games can resume, but spectators won't be allowed if participants, coaches and referees exceed that state's limit of 10 people gathering indoors.

Murphy made the announce at his 144th and last coronavirus news briefing of 2020, which was held virtually Wednesday afternoon.

The Toll Coronavirus Has Taken on New Jersey

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

New Jersey has reported more than 472,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 4,600 new cases reported Wednesday. The most recent spot positivity was 15.19% on Dec. 26. Murphy noted that the higher rate of people testing positive for the virus was probably due to mostly people with symptoms or fears of exposure testing around Christmas.

More than 3,700 people were hospitalized in New Jersey with coronavirus as of late Tuesday. More than 700 of them were in intensive care.

Nearly 17,000 deaths are confirmed to be from coronavirus complications, with 99 new deaths reported Wednesday. More than 2,000 more deaths are presumed to be due to COVID-19.

Murphy noted the toll that coronavirus has left on families in his state: "In 10 months, COVID-19 has cut a deep scar across countless families, entire communities, and indeed our entire state," he said. "We have fought this virus together, embraced new practices, battled through our pandemic fatigue, worked hard to protect our loved ones and to save lives."

coronavirus vaccine Dec 29

When Will You Be Able to Get the Coronavirus Vaccine? Determine Your Spot in Line

coronavirus vaccine 24 hours ago

Doses at NJ Veterans’ Care Homes Begin; AC Convention Center to Be Vaccination Site

He urged people again to wear masks, socially distance from each other and wash hands.

In recent days, Murphy has warned people against spreading COVID-19 at large New Year's Eve parties, instead encouraging people to celebrate at home among just immediate family.

"We know that 2021 will bring better days, but we’re going to have to greet the new year on the same war footing with which we’re ending 2020," Murphy said hopefully.

Focusing on Vaccines

On Wednesday, Murphy announced that the Garden State has launched a new vaccination landing page for information about inoculation plans in the state at covid19.nj.gov/vaccine.

Murphy also has touted the state's expanding vaccination program that now includes residents and staff at long-term care facilities and veterans homes.

Around 120,000 doses of the vaccines have been reserved for long-term care facilities.

The goal for New Jersey is to get 70% of the adult population in New Jersey vaccinated for COVID-19 during 2021, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli reiterated Wednesday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in new jerseyNew JerseycoronavirusPhil Murphycoronavirus vaccine
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us