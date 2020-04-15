What to Know For the second consecutive day, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced more than 350 new deaths due to novel coronavirus complications.

As of Wednesday, 3,156 people had died due to COVID-19. At least 71,000 people in New Jersey have tested positive for the virus.

Murphy is pushing for even more testing in an attempt to learn more about the spread of the new coronavirus.

New Jersey hit two somber milestones in the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday as the death total from COVID-19 complications broke 3,100 and the total cases exceeded 71,000.

Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials are revealing the new death totals and COVID-19 cases at a 1 p.m. news conference.

With hundreds of new deaths reported, the death total was at least 3,156 Wednesday.

Among the deaths Murphy focused on Wednesday were former Essex County Prosecutor's Office Lt. Danny Francis, Ridgewood dry cleaner and musician Eugene Thomas and Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, the mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns

The 351 new deaths reported Wednesday is just short of the record 365 COVID-19 victims reported on Tuesday. Murphy said a "significant" number of the deaths happened over Easter weekend and are only now being reported.

The northern part of the state has been hardest hit by the deadly COVID-19 outbreak but deaths have been reported in every county throughout the Garden State.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Garden State pushed to at least 71,030 as of Wednesday. About 50% of the people who had tested to find out if they had for COVID-19 had tested positive.

Murphy continued to urge New Jerseyans to stay at home unless they absolutely need to go out for essentials. He urged anyone who steps out the door to stay at least 6 feet apart at a minimum and keep their faces covered.

"Stay home. Stay apart. Keep your face covered," Murphy said. "We will beat this d@*n virus."

He likened the COVID-19 battle to a war.

This is a war. Wars aren’t won by one person or one small group. They’re won when millions of people come together in a common cause.



Our cause right now is totally flattening the curve, and then seeing it drop down the other side. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 15, 2020

It's Not Tax Day

Murphy reminded New Jersey taxpayers that Wednesday , April 15, is not the state tax return deadline this year. Taxes must be filed by July 15 instead.

The Push for Expanded COVID-19 Testing

Murphy said that New Jersey continues to push for widespread testing throughout the state. He said that increased testing is critical to reopening New Jersey.

"We’re not alone in our desire to have more sites and more tests. Every state in the nation is facing the same issue we are."

"We’ve conducted the fourth-most tests among all states," Murphy tweeted. "The only states which have conducted more are states with significantly larger populations."

The state has about 66 testing sites but want even more, Murphy reiterated Wednesday. He noted that some public sites in the north have long lines and suggested people looking to make it under the 500 daily tests limit head to PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

"I’m continuing to push for more testing supplies and support at every opportunity. I have made this clear to the White House, and to our Congressional delegation," Murphy said.

New Jersey has compiled a list of COVID-19 testing sites on its website.

About COVID-19

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.