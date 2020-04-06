What to Know On Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that at least 1,003 people had died in New Jersey after contracting the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Among the new deaths announced Monday was Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun who lost his battle with COVID-19, Murphy said.

At least 41,090 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Garden State.

New Jersey hit a grim milestone Monday as the death total for people with the new coronavirus broke 1,000.

The state health department announced 86 more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total during the outbreak to 1,003. Among the dead was Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun, Gov. Phil Murphy announced.

At least 41,090 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New Jersey, with about 3,600 new cases announced Monday.

New cases of infections and deaths in the Garden State have remained around the same level for the last couple of days. Murphy said there may still be anomalous days, but overall the curve “is beginning, and I use that word cautiously, is beginning to flatten.”

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 6, 2020

Hard-hit New Jersey is likely weeks away from hitting the peak of the outbreak, according to health officials.

Murphy urged people to continue social-distancing measures as the state works toward a future with no new cases. The Democratic governor called social distancing a matter of life and death.

"I cannot thank all of you who are doing the things we need you to do, in your communities, enough," Murphy said. "We’re working as one family should – we’re looking out for each other and we’re supporting each other."

Murphy urged state residents to remain in their primary homes during the COVID-19 crisis. In an attempt to limit people coming to the Jersey Shore, Murphy issued a new order Sunday that allows municipalities and counties additional restrictions on the ability of hotels, motels, guest houses, or private residences to accept new transient guests or seasonal tenants.

In the New Jersey neighborhoods closest to Philadelphia, there have been 71 deaths in Ocean County, 19 in Mercer County, 11 in Burlington County, eight in Camden County and three or fewer deaths in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.

A vast majority of the deaths are people 65 years or older and 60% of the deaths were men. Among other new deaths announced Monday were former state health department deputy commissioner Colette Lamothe-Galette and Hudson County Correctional Center nurse Daisy Doronila.

More Ventilators, Access to 'Comfort' Beds

The state secured 500 more ventilators after “multiple conversations” with the White House, Murphy wrote Sunday on Twitter.

The governor said the machines are New Jersey's biggest pressing need, and he vowed he would not “stop fighting to get us the equipment we need to save every life.”

On Monday, Murphy said that President Donald Trump gave permission to include some of New Jersey's hospital patients on the USNS Comfort, a Naval hospital ship docked in New York.

Keeping Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Open

Medical marijuana dispensaries are considered essential during the coronavirus pandemic and remain open. There is concern about the dispensaries operating amid the viral pandemic, but the state health department is allowing curbside consultation and dispensing.

Limit your visits to once a month, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

Wish You Weren't Here

A performance by a Pink Floyd cover band that drew about 30 adults to the front yard of a home on Saturday night has resulted in charges against a Rumson man.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said the man was charged with several disorderly persons offenses including reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

— AG Gurbir Grewal (@NewJerseyOAG) April 6, 2020

Police said the group of people in their 40s and 50s, including some who brought lawn chairs, were watching two guitar players with mics and amps stream the performance on Facebook Live.

Attendees responded to police ordering them to leave by cursing and referring to Nazis, officials said. Police put a halt to the music in the middle of the Pink Floyd song “Wish You Were Here.”

In other enforcement actions over the weekend, police charged a Teaneck woman with aggravated assault and other offenses for allegedly spitting and coughing on officers during an arrest in Englewood and telling them she had tested positive for COVID-19.

They also charged a Parsippany woman with operating her dog grooming business in violation of a state order closing all non-essential businesses and a Toms River man for holding a backyard gathering with more than 20 people.

In Newark, police on Friday and Saturday issued 180 summonses for violation of the emergency orders and ordered 11 non-essential businesses closed.

