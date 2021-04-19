NJ Joins Del. and Pa., Makes Everyone 16 and Older Eligible for COVID Vaccines

Every adult in the Philadelphia region is now eligible to sign up for a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as New Jersey, on Monday, opened up vaccines to every person 16 or older.

Gone are the phases, age groups, smoking status and employment requirements that have marked vaccine distribution to this point.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Garden State stuck with the April 19 deadline set by the Biden Administration rather than moving up the eligibility date for all adults like Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and Delaware did. Philly moved up its eligibility date as they found not enough demand for all vaccine slots.

Click here to register with New Jersey's COVID vaccine site.

To date, more than 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in New Jersey. Nearly 2.5 million people are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

Gov. Phil Murphy has put out a goal of getting 4.7 million adults fully vaccinated by the end of June.

The push to get every American eligible for the vaccine comes as we learned that more than half of American adults have now received at least one dose of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Vaccine hesitancy still remains a major hurdle, however, in getting doses into arms.