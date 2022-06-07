Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Tom Wolf

‘My Symptoms Are Mild': Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at an event in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, May 12, 2021. Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania’s primary election will determine the future of a governor’s authority during disaster declarations.
AP Images

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The 73-year-old governor said in the tweet he has mild symptoms. He said he tested positive in the evening.

“I’m grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster," Wolf said in his tweet.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wolf, a Democrat, said he will be following the CDC's guidance to isolate at home.

Wolf tested positive for the virus in December 2020 as well. He was asymptomatic at the time, according to his office.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tom WolfcoronavirusPennsylvania
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us