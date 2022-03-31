What to Know New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate for the next five days.

A spokesperson for the Democrat emailed that Murphy took a rapid antigen test Thursday afternoon followed by a PCR test, and both came back positive.

The spokesperson said Murphy is asymptomatic and feeling well, but will cancel all events and isolate for the next five days.

“The contact tracing process has begun to notify everyone who may have come into contact with the Governor during the potential infection window," spokesperson Mahen Gunaratna said in the email. “Per CDC guidance, the Governor will cancel in-person events, isolate for the next five days, and continue to monitor for symptoms before taking an additional PCR test.”