What to Know Officials announced another case of new coronavirus in Montgomery County, bringing the total in the county to five and the total in Pennsylvania to seven.

The latest case in Montgomery County is a man known to have traveled overseas who was being treated at a Philadelphia hospital in critical condition. Sources say the man is a doctor at CHOP's King of Prussia facility.

On Sunday, Montgomery County officials urged calm but admitted that the new coronavirus will likely spread, one day after state leaders revealed that two people had tested positive in the county.

A doctor who works at a King of Prussia health facility is the latest case of coronavirus in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, health officials and sources said Monday.

The doctor was exposed to the virus while out of the country, Pennsylvania health officials said.

The Lower Merion School District then announced it would close schools Tuesday after the two students, along with a Lower Merion school staff member, may have been exposed to the virus after seeing the doctor.

The new case of COVID-19 brings the total to five in Montgomery County, next to Philadelphia. The total positive tests for new coronavirus in Pennsylvania to seven.

WATCH LIVE: Montgomery County officials are expected to reveal more information at a 3:30 p.m. news conference.

Sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the new case is a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor working at the health care organization's King of Prussia office.

In a letter sent to CHOP staff and obtained by NBC10, hospital president and CEO Madeline Bell said that any staff or patients' families who came in contact with the hospitalized cardiologist were directed to self-quarantine for 14 days and would be tested for COVID-19.

On Monday, CHOP suspended services at its KOP Cardiology and Allergy clinics, sending patients to the main campus instead, according to the letter.

Pennsylvania health officials said the doctor was listed in critical condition Monday while being treated at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Penn Medicine confirmed the patient is being treated at the University City medical center. An isolation room is being used, "which is designed for both optimal medical care of patients with infectious diseases and the protection of staff and other patients," Patrick Norton, Penn Medicine’s vice president for public affairs, said.

The announcement came after two other new cases, an adult man and adult woman who live in the same home in Lower Merion Township, were announced Sunday to have mild symptoms that don't require hospitalization and are isolated at home, officials said.

They were both exposed to the virus while traveling out of the country to an area where COVID-19 is present.

Earlier on Sunday, Montgomery County officials urged calm but admitted that the new coronavirus will likely spread, one day after state leaders revealed that two people had tested positive in the county.

The first two people who tested positive for COVID-19 – a man and a woman – live in Worcester Township and Lower Gwynedd Township, respectively, and got infected after traveling to states where the virus is present, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said. Their test results will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Both patients have displayed only “mild” symptoms, do not require hospitalization and are isolated in their homes, Arkoosh said.

“I want to stress to the public not to be nervous about this," she added.

Arkoosh said most of the people the pair were in contact with have been reached by state health officials and have not shown any symptoms. However, she cautioned that more cases are expected to crop up.

“Coronavirus is very contagious, and we fully expect that we will see additional cases here in Montgomery County,” Arkoosh said.

Properly sanitizing your phone can help protect against illness, including coronavirus.

Out of an abundance of caution, the county board of commissioners will sign a disaster declaration, which will provide “more people more supplies with less red tape” by easing some rules on public spending, Arkoosh said.

The move mirrors similar declarations by the Delaware County Council – which reported its first coronavirus case Friday – and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, whose administration has reported seven total cases in the state – the five in Montgomery County, the singular case in Delaware County and a fourth case in Wayne County, near Scranton in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Though local testing came back positive, all seven Pennsylvania cases still must be confirmed by the CDC.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, muscle pain or fatigue and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. The virus has an incubation period – the time between exposure and the first appearance of symptoms – of about five days.

COVID-19 is spread mainly from person-to-person when droplets from an infected person who coughs or sneezes land on someone else’s nose or mouth or enter their lungs, according to the CDC. It can also be spread when someone touches their own mouth, nose and possibly eyes after coming into contact with a surface that has the virus on it.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the CDC recommends frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds – or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol – wiping down dirty surfaces and using the inside of the elbow to cover a cough or sneeze.

Arkoosh asked employers to offer paid sick leave to employees to reduce the likelihood of someone spreading the coronavirus by showing up ill to work.

“Obviously, anyone who needs that paycheck to take care of their family is going to come to work because their family is going to be more important to them. So, please consider a policy of methods that would let your employees to stay home, and do that in a way that allows them to continue to provide economic stability for their families,” she said.