Montgomery, Bucks Counties Adopting New Mask Guidelines as COVID Cases Rise

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is updating its mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines on Monday as county officials get tougher on COVID-19 with rising case counts.

County leaders will hold a 10 a.m. press conference to announce the changes in county recommendations and requirements, which are expected to include another mask-wearing policy.

Nearby, Bucks County officials last week implemented new mask-wearing rules and recommendations because of similarly rising case counts. The increase in COVID-19 cases is largely due to the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Check back for more details later this morning as details of the new coronavirus policies are announced.