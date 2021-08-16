Coronavirus Pandemic

Montgomery, Bucks Counties Adopting New Mask Guidelines as COVID Cases Rise

The two large Philadelphia suburban counties are updating their health recommendations for businesses and school districts.

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is updating its mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines on Monday as county officials get tougher on COVID-19 with rising case counts.

County leaders will hold a 10 a.m. press conference to announce the changes in county recommendations and requirements, which are expected to include another mask-wearing policy.

Nearby, Bucks County officials last week implemented new mask-wearing rules and recommendations because of similarly rising case counts. The increase in COVID-19 cases is largely due to the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Check back for more details later this morning as details of the new coronavirus policies are announced.

