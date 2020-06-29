Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
New Jersey

NJ Shopping Malls Reopening Amid Coronavirus With Safety Measures in Place

Masks are required and store capacity is limited as indoor New Jersey malls reopen Monday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Indoor shopping malls are cleared to reopen from the COVID-19 shutdown on Monday.

Shoppers and workers have to wear face masks and shops are limited to 50% capacity. Food courts must remain closed, as well as theaters. Restaurants at malls can provide takeout or outdoor dining.

“Malls are part of New Jersey culture and lure,” Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said while announcing the reopening plan earlier this month. “We want these businesses to get back up and running responsibly and safely.”

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 18 hours ago

We're in a ‘Constant Wave' of Coronavirus, Doctor Says

SEPTA Jun 24

SEPTA Ramps Up Regional Rail Service as COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

Many more public places, including casinos, arcades, museums, libraries and amusement parks, can reopen later this week. Indoor dining can also resume on Thursday.

Entering Monday, New Jersey had more than 171,000 COVID-19 cases with 13,121 confirmed deaths from coronavirus-related complications. Another 1,854 people are believed to have died from COVID-19 complications.

The Garden State has slowly reopened as cases and hospitalizations have slowed over the past several weeks.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jerseycoronavirusmalls
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us