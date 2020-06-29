NJ Shopping Malls Reopening Amid Coronavirus With Safety Measures in Place

Indoor shopping malls are cleared to reopen from the COVID-19 shutdown on Monday.

Shoppers and workers have to wear face masks and shops are limited to 50% capacity. Food courts must remain closed, as well as theaters. Restaurants at malls can provide takeout or outdoor dining.

“Malls are part of New Jersey culture and lure,” Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said while announcing the reopening plan earlier this month. “We want these businesses to get back up and running responsibly and safely.”

Many more public places, including casinos, arcades, museums, libraries and amusement parks, can reopen later this week. Indoor dining can also resume on Thursday.

Entering Monday, New Jersey had more than 171,000 COVID-19 cases with 13,121 confirmed deaths from coronavirus-related complications. Another 1,854 people are believed to have died from COVID-19 complications.

The Garden State has slowly reopened as cases and hospitalizations have slowed over the past several weeks.