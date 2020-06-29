NJ Shopping Malls Reopening Amid Coronavirus With Safety Measures in Place

What to Know New Jersey’s indoor shopping malls have reopened from their COVID-19 pause.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this month set Monday for their reopening after he shuttered many sectors of the state's economy because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Their reopening comes as the state progresses through Stage 2, of three, of restarting.

Indoor shopping malls are cleared to reopen from the COVID-19 shutdown on Monday.

Shoppers and workers have to wear face masks and shops are limited to 50% capacity. Food courts must remain closed, as well as theaters. Restaurants at malls can provide takeout or outdoor dining.

Shoppers at Cherry Hill Mall are being encouraged to remain 6 feet apart by posted signs. There are also no sit down areas.

“Malls are part of New Jersey culture and lure,” Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said while announcing the reopening plan earlier this month. “We want these businesses to get back up and running responsibly and safely.”

The reopening of malls comes as the state progresses through Stage 2, of three, of restarting from COVID-19 closures. So far, indoor retail has reopened, along with salons, barber shops and massage parlors.

Many more public places, including casinos, arcades, museums, libraries and amusement parks, can reopen later this week. Indoor dining can also resume on Thursday.

Entering Monday, New Jersey had more than 171,000 COVID-19 cases with 13,121 confirmed deaths from coronavirus-related complications. Another 1,854 people are believed to have died from COVID-19 complications.

The Garden State has slowly reopened as cases and hospitalizations have slowed over the past several weeks.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.