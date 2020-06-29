What to Know New Jersey’s indoor shopping malls have reopened from their COVID-19 pause.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this month set Monday for their reopening after he shuttered many sectors of the state's economy because of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, Murphy announced that he is stopping plans to restart indoor dining in New Jersey

Indoor shopping malls reopened from the COVID-19 shutdown on Monday, but indoor dining is going to have to wait over fears of a coronavirus surge.

"We had planned to loosen restrictions this week," Gov. Phil Murphy said at his Monday coronavirus news conference. "However, after COVID-19 spikes in other states driven by, in part, the return of indoor dining, we have decided to postpone indoor dining indefinitely."

Eateries were going to be allowed to reopen on Thursday with 25% capacity limits.

Murphy said the "carelessness" of few can ruin it for everyone and cause coronavirus surges. He expressed concern over people gathering around bars inside restaurants particularly.

The news came just hours after New Jersey shopping malls resumed for indoor shopping.

Shoppers and workers have to wear face masks and shops are limited to 50% capacity. Food courts must remain closed, as well as theaters. Restaurants at malls can provide takeout or outdoor dining.

Shoppers at Cherry Hill Mall are being encouraged to remain 6 feet apart by posted signs. There are also no sit down areas as the gates went up on some stores Monday.

Cherry Hill mall reopens today - here are some of the changes you’ll see.



6 ft apart distancing signs everywhere. A welcome station with wipes and masks available.



No sit down areas - includes massage chairs and food court seating. But takeout food available

“Malls are part of New Jersey culture and lure,” the Democratic governor said while announcing the reopening plan earlier this month. “We want these businesses to get back up and running responsibly and safely.”

The reopening of malls comes as the state progresses through Stage 2, of three, of restarting from COVID-19 closures. So far, indoor retail has reopened, along with salons, barber shops and massage parlors.

Many more public places, including casinos, arcades, museums, libraries and amusement parks, can reopen later this week.

Murphy had a message for patrons and businesses about face coverings and other safety measures: "Selflessness, not selfishness."

As of Monday, New Jersey had more than 171,000 COVID-19 cases with 13,138 confirmed deaths from coronavirus-related complications. Another 1,854 people are believed to have died from COVID-19 complications.

The Garden State has slowly reopened as cases and hospitalizations have slowed over the past several weeks. But Murphy is fearful the virus will come back in New Jersey.

"For three months we pulled as one New Jersey family to at first flatten, and then bend down, the curves," Murphy said. "We cannot let up. We have to keep pulling together. We have to keep up with our commonsense practices."

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.