Lyft to Restart Shared Rides in Philadelphia

The cheapest option when ordering a Lyft will return to Philadelphia on Monday as the company once again begins to allow people to share rides.

The news comes as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue to ease in many parts of the country. However, some pandemic restrictions will still apply, like mask-wearing for all and a limit on the number of riders.

To maximize space between riders, each vehicle will be limited to two riders plus the driver, meaning users won’t be able to book a shared ride for two people, Lyft spokesman Ryan Phillips said in a press release. In addition, the front and middle seats must remain empty, and neither eating nor drinking will be allowed during the ride.

On the plus side, the shared ride option will have new features like being able to schedule a ride up to 30 minutes in advance. The new shared ride routes will now also be fixed, meaning riders won’t be hit with unexpected route changes or pickups for other riders.

Lyft plans to continue reinstating shared rides in other cities over the next few months. The option is set to roll out in Chicago and Denver on July 26.