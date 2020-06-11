Coronavirus Pandemic

Philadelphia

Lost Summer: Mann Center Cancels Season, Projects $23M in Lost Revenue

By Laura Smythe – Philadelphia Business Journal

Mann Center for the Performing Arts
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts announced Wednesday it is canceling its traditional summer season for the first time since the nonprofit moved to its Fairmount Park facility in 1976.

NBC10's newsgathering partner the Philadelphia Business Journal first reported on the Mann canceling its summer season.

The suspension comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the venue said. The Mann is projecting $23 million in lost revenue from the season cancellation and is facing a $2 million deficit in its operating budget for fiscal year 2021.

As such, the organization has launched the Let the Music Play Resiliency Fund to help fill the gap. The emergency fund will go to support the Mann’s annual operations and ongoing community engagement and education initiatives. More than $400,000 has already been raised toward the $2 million goal.

PBJ.com looks at the nonprofit's future plans.

“While it is a heart-wrenching decision, it is one we share with arts and culture organizations across the region and around the world,” the Mann’s CEO Catherine Cahill said in a statement about the season interruption. “It is very clearly the right thing to do for the safety and well-being of our artists, patrons, volunteers and Mann team – which is always our top priority.”

