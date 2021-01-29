Coronavirus Pandemic

Philly Fighting COVID

Kenney Stands by Health Commissioner After Vaccination Debacle

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney thanked Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley for his leadership through the pandemic but also asked for a report on how the group Philly Fighting COVID came to an agreement with the city.

Philly has already cut ties with Philly Fighting COVID, a group that handled mass vaccination clinics before it was revealed that its CEO took doses for his friends and reincorporated as a for-profit venture, raising concerns about use of patient data.

Now the city is looking to determine how the group came to work with the city's health department, Mayor Jim Kenney wrote in a letter to Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley Friday.

In the letter, Kenney directed Farley to give doses that were set aside for PFC to instead be given to the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, which gets a share of doses from the city and runs clinics in the community.

City leaders had already promised that anyone who received their first dose from Philly Fighting COVID will get their second dose, but it was not immediately clear who would administer those shots. In the letter, Kenney orders the health department to provide those shots.

"I direct PDPH take the responsibility of holding clinics to ensure that everyone who received their first dose from PFC gets their second doses on time and from professionals who are qualified to administer it. I’d also like to tour the first clinic so I can observe the operation," Kenney wrote.

The health department will also have to produce a report detailing how it began working with Philly Fighting COVID on testing and vaccinations.

"Please identify any and all weaknesses in the vetting process that could have prevented the present outcome, and provide a set of improvements you intend to make to ensure all future partners can deliver these precious services in a safe, equitable and professional manner," Kenney wrote.

The mayor said Farley and his team "have my confidence, and most importantly, the full force of the City government at your disposal to complete this latest, and vital, mission."

