WATCH: Delaware Governor Talks Coronavirus Spread in His State

The deadly new coronavirus has closed down nonessential businesses in Delaware. As of Friday, Democratic Gov. John Carney had yet to reveal his reopening plan.

Carney has indicated state officials will develop a plan for reopening Delaware’s economy based on guidance from the CDC, including 14 days of declining cases. Carney also says extensive testing and contract tracking programs must be in place before economic restrictions are loosened.

At least 100 people have died from COVID-19-complications in the First State. As of Friday, at least 3,442 people had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Carney is addressing his state's response at a 1:45 p.m. Friday news conference you can watch live on this page.