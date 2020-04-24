Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Delaware

WATCH: Delaware Governor Talks Coronavirus Spread in His State

Del. Gov. John Carney is holding a 1:45 p.m. Friday news conference about his state's coronavirus response

By NBC10 Staff

The deadly new coronavirus has closed down nonessential businesses in Delaware. As of Friday, Democratic Gov. John Carney had yet to reveal his reopening plan.

Carney has indicated state officials will develop a plan for reopening Delaware’s economy based on guidance from the CDC, including 14 days of declining cases. Carney also says extensive testing and contract tracking programs must be in place before economic restrictions are loosened.

At least 100 people have died from COVID-19-complications in the First State. As of Friday, at least 3,442 people had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

hydroxychloroquine 3 hours ago

Researchers Cut Chloroquine Study Short, Citing ‘Primary Outcome’ of Death

Philadelphia 6 hours ago

In Fight to Survive, Philly’s Indie Theaters ‘May Be in a Stronger Place’ Than Chains

Carney is addressing his state's response at a 1:45 p.m. Friday news conference you can watch live on this page.

This article tagged under:

Delawarecoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicJohn Carney
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us