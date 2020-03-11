Coronavirus Outbreak
Ivy League Schools to Cancel All Spring Athletics Due to COVID-19

Ivy League schools will cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the rest of the academic year due to concerns over the new coronavirus.

By David Chang

EAST HARTFORD, CT – MAY 19: Pennsylvania Quakers celebrate a goal during the NCAA Division 1 quarterfinal game between Yale Bulldogs and Pennsylvania Quakers on May 19, 2019, at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ivy League schools, including the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey, will cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the rest of the academic year due to concerns over the new coronavirus.

The Ivy League Council Presidents made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Besides Penn and Princeton, Ivy League schools include Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University and Yale University.

The presidents also said individual schools will decide whether or not winter teams and student-athletes who qualified for postseason play will participate.

The COVID-19 virus has led to widespread closures, postponements and shutdowns at universities, convention centers, sporting events and other popular attractions throughout the country.

For a full list of coronavirus-related shutdowns in the Philadelphia region, click here.

