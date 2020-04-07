How to Get Refunds for Unused SEPTA Key Card Passes

As SEPTA continues to urge all non-essential workers to stay off mass transit amid the coronavirus pandemic, riders have a way to get refunds for unused key card passes.

Anyone seeking refunds for unused passes on their key cards or monthly regional rail permits should review SEPTA's credit policy for transportation passes or call the SEPTA Key Customer Call Center at 1-855-567-3782.

SEPTA also advised any riders who use autoload to turn it off if their upcoming travel needs are uncertain. You can access your autoload settings here. Riders can reinstate their autoload once normal travel resumes by going to their online key card account.

SEPTA has continued service on a reduced schedule for essential workers. They implemented new schedules on all regional rail and transit routes, suspended late night service on the Market Frankford and Broad Street Lines, and reduced the number of entrance/exit points at Frankford and 69th Street Transportation Centers, Jefferson, and Suburban Stations. For more information on scheduling, visit the SEPTA website.