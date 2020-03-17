How and Where to Get Tested for Coronavirus

Health care systems across the Philadelphia region are beginning to conduct coronavirus testing at local sites.

Demand for tests is growing by the day, and local and national health experts believe potential cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, could grow exponentially in the days and weeks ahead.

Two health systems, Penn Medicine and Main Line Health, already have "drive-through" testing. Both began testing this week. The first drive-through testing was conducted last week by ChristianaCare in Wilmington, Delaware. However, a spokesman said ChristianaCare said the Delaware health system has not yet scheduled another drive-through.

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health is also planning to open testing sites, but does not yet have locations identified publicly.

None of the planned drive-through test sites are yet open to the public without a doctor's referral, though that could change as demand grows and plans evolve.

Here's a rundown by current area health organizations:

University of Pennsylvania Health System (Penn Medicine): Locations opened Monday, March 16, in West Philadelphia and Radnor for patients who have been referred to the drive-through testing from a primary-care physician. This is what the health system said in a statement: Penn Medicine patients who are concerned about possible symptoms of the virus should contact their healthcare providers, who will provide specific instructions. No co-pays or deductibles will be charged for testing, and uninsured patients will be able to be tested for free. For the safety of everyone involved and due to the high demand for tests, Penn Medicine urges all patients to register in advance through their physician’s office.

Main Line Health System: Locations opened Monday, March 16, in Newtown Square and Radnor. Patients need a physician to receive approval through Main Line's COVID Community Center, which was set up to determine how cases are treated. "The community center is essentially a conference room full of nurses and prevention experts" who determine how a patient should be treated, a Main Line spokeswoman said. The two locations can test up to 225 patients per day. Tests will take 3-5 days to return results. Main Line is sending its test kits to the Pennsylvania Department of Health state lab and Quest Diagnostics, a national private laboratory.

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals (Jefferson Health): Numerous "mobile testing sites" will be opened soon in Center City, Abington, Northeast Philadelphia and New Jersey "to facilitate fast and effective drive-through COVID-19 testing for Jefferson patients with physician-ordered tests," a spokeswoman for the health system said Tuesday.

Cooper University Health Care: The Camden, New Jersey-based health care system did not respond to an email Tuesday.

Temple University Health System (Temple Health): The top health official for the City of Philadelphia, Deputy Mayor Dr. Thomas Farley, said Temple Health is conducting testing on suspected cases of COVID-19. The North Philadelphia-based health care system did not respond to an email Tuesday.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP): The Philadelphia-based children's health system is testing suspected cases of COVID-19, according to Farley, the city health chief. An email sent for specifics about CHOP's testing was not immediately answered Tuesday.