Gov. Murphy Allows NJ Indoor Wedding Receptions to Operate at 35% Capacity

With coronavirus cases in the state declining, Governor Phil Murphy is now allowing indoor wedding receptions in New Jersey to be held at a higher capacity.

Murphy signed an executive order on Wednesday allowing indoor receptions to operate at 35 percent capacity of the room in which they are held, up to 150 people, and outdoor wedding receptions can also allow up to 150 people.

The indoor and outdoor capacity limits exclude venue staff members.

The receptions still need to follow indoor and outdoor dining guidance amid the pandemic however, which requires that people eat and drink while seated and wear face coverings at all other times.

Gov. Murphy also indicated that overnight camps will be allowed to resume operations during the summer season. Murphy and New Jersey’s Department of Health will release additional guidance on the application process and health and safety protocols within the coming weeks.

“We are able to take these steps as our COVID-19 numbers are declining, and we are optimistic that these trends will continue,” Murphy said. “As always, we ask New Jerseyans to adhere to proper COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”