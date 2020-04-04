Gov. Murphy Allows More Restrictions on NJ Short-Term Rentals

What to Know Gov. Murphy announced a new order allowing New Jersey municipalities and counties additional restrictions on the ability of hotels, motels, guest houses, or private residences to accept new transient guests or seasonal tenants.

Governor Phil Murphy is allowing more restrictions on short-term rentals in New Jersey in an effort to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Murphy previously signed an order allowing municipalities and counties to restrict online marketplaces for arranging and offering lodging. The new order, which goes into effect Sunday, allows municipalities and counties additional restrictions on the ability of hotels, motels, guest houses, or private residences to accept new transient guests or seasonal tenants.

“We have heard too many stories, especially from our shore communities, of people trying to relocate, for the time being, into their towns from impacted areas," Murphy said.

“Many of our shore communities lack the health care infrastructure to accommodate an influx of part-time residents. New Jerseyans should stay at their primary place of residence for the duration of this emergency.”

New Jersey is one of the states hit hardest by the novel coronavirus, with more than 34,000 cases and at least 846 deaths. Late March, some Jersey Shore communities put a temporary ban on short-term rentals.

“The only way we will flatten the curve is by continuing to practice social distancing and by traveling only when necessary,” Superintendent of the NJ State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan said.

“This administrative order will empower vulnerable communities, like shore towns, allowing individual municipalities to impose restrictions, which will prevent people from relocating from more affected communities.”

The order does not apply to people housed as a part of a State-directed non-congregate shelter initiative, people taking temporary residence supported by Federal, State, or local emergency and/or other housing assistance, or healthcare workers taking temporary residence.

Read the full executive order here.