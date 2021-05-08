Flyers Offering COVID-19 Vaccines at Next Home Game

The Philadelphia Flyers are the latest to try innovative methods to encourage people to get coronavirus vaccines.

They’re teaming up with Penn Medicine to offer free Johnson & Johnson shots at the Wells Fargo Center during the team’s final game of the season Monday. As an added bonus, those who get vaccinated at the game will also get two free tickets for a game next season.

Unlike other vaccines, Johnson & Johnson’s only requires one dose.

Vaccines will only be offered to fans who have tickets to Monday’s game, as well as Wells Fargo Center Employees. The vaccination site will be outside Section 104 in the Southwest Food Hall on the arena’s Main Concourse. Shots will be administered from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

People who get vaccinated will also receive an “I Took My Shot” t-shirt, hand sanitizer and sticker.

The Flyers have been one of the teams leading the charge to encourage people to get inoculated, launching a “Take Your Shot” campaign in partnership with Penn Medicine and the Black Doctors COVID-19 consortium.

The U.S. is currently struggling with a drop in demand from people who are eligible for the vaccines.