FEMA Closes One COVID Vaccine Site in Philly, Extends a Second Site

Some community members believe the Esperanza site should stay open longer since June 11, the day in which Philadelphia is expected to lift mask mandates for those who are fully vaccinated, is approaching.

Anyone who received their first dose of the COVID vaccine at Esperanza can receive their second dose at the Pennsylvania Convention Center or any nearby vaccination site.

While one of FEMA’s mass COVID-19 vaccination sites closes in Philadelphia, a second site will remain open longer than initially expected, NBC10 confirmed.

Tuesday is the last day for FEMA’s Esperanza site, located in North Philadelphia. FEMA’s Pennsylvania Convention Center site, which was also initially set to close on Tuesday will now continue to operate until June 16. After that, the city of Philadelphia will take over the site, according to a FEMA spokesperson.

The spokesperson said more than 22,000 people have been vaccinated at the Esperanza site. While it’s equipped to vaccinate more than 2,000 people a day, currently less than 300 people are showing up daily to get a shot.

“I believe the decision is one that is a bit dangerous at this time because we are not really sure where we are in the number in this particular community,” Quetzy Lozada, Vice President of Esperanza’s community services, said. “We may see by the closing of these larger sites that we may see the need to continue to mask up.”

