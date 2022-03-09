Face Masks Now Optional at Please Touch Museum

Face masks are now optional at Philadelphia’s Please Touch Museum.

The children’s museum dropped its mandatory mask policy Wednesday to coincide with the day the School District of Philadelphia dropped its own mask mandate.

“We support individual choice regarding masks and ask for respectful engagement with others while enjoying a day of play at the Museum,” the museum announced in a press release.

The museum said it will continue its enhanced cleaning protocols, which include using “hospital-grade and EPA-approved” products, as well as frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

Other Philadelphia museums that have made masking optional include the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Franklin Institute.

However, other museums – including the Academy of Natural Sciences and the Barnes Museum – are still requiring face coverings.

Philadelphia and many other cities around the country recently dropped their COVID-19 mask mandates in accordance with new recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.