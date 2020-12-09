Eviction Pause Won't Matter Without More Federal Aid, Philly Restaurateurs Say

A bill that calls for a 180-day suspension of restaurant evictions in Philadelphia for those whose sales have flopped during Covid-19 is making its way to the desk of Mayor Jim Kenney, who is anticipated to sign it into law, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

While the measure, which was unanimously passed by City Council last week, is lauded as a positive step for the hard-hit local hospitality industry, some restaurant owners are careful to point out that the bill is not a silver bullet.

The bill, for which Councilmember Bobby Henon (D-6th District) is the prime sponsor, applies to restaurants, bars and catering businesses that experienced a 50% or larger blow to revenue during any two-month period between March 17, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021 compared to the period spanning April 1, 2019 to May 31, 2019. If a business wasn’t operating for that full two-month stretch in 2019, then the bill utilizes 2020 figures: businesses that experienced a 50% or greater hit to revenue for any two-month period this year beginning March 17, compared to revenue between Jan. 1 and Feb. 29, are eligible for the eviction moratorium.

