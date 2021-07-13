Delaware's COVID-19 State of Emergency Has Ended After 16 Months

What to Know Delaware Gov. John Carney has signed an order lifting the state of emergency imposed more than a year ago because of COVID-19.

The order signed Monday lifted the state of emergency Carney declared in March 2020 at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Carney also signed a narrower public health emergency order to allow the state and medical providers to continue vaccination and testing programs.

Gov. John Carney has signed an order that will lift the state of emergency imposed more than a year ago because of the coronavirus.

I signed an order that lifts the COVID-19 State of Emergency effective at 12:01 am on Tuesday, July 13.



Delawareans pulled together over this past year and made real sacrifices to limit the spread of COVID-19, protect their neighbors, and save lives.



"It wasn’t easy, and some sacrificed more than others," Carney said. "But I believe we’ll come out of this pandemic stronger for it."

This order authorizes the Division of Public Health to direct coronavirus vaccination, treatment and mitigation measures. The Delaware National Guard may also provide support under the direction of the director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.