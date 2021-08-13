Coronavirus Pandemic

Delaware State Workers Must Get COVID-19 Vaccine or Face Testing

Delaware Gov. John Carney says there's 'no better way' to protect vulnerable neighbors than getting the vaccine and urged anyone who hasn't been vaccinated yet to consider doing so

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Delaware Gov. John Carney announced that state workers and staff in long-term care and other health care facilities will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo regular testing.
  • While the state’s requirements offer a choice between vaccination and testing, officials note that federal guidance allows employers to require vaccinations and several Delaware employers have.
  • The requirement announced Thursday goes into effect Sept. 30.

State workers in Delaware and staff in long-term care and other health care facilities in the state will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo regular testing beginning Sept. 30, Democratic Gov. John Carney announced Thursday.

“There’s no better way to protect our most vulnerable neighbors from this virus than getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” Carney said in a statement. “If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, consider it. Vaccination is how we’ll make sure our communities get healthier and continue to build a great future in our state.”

Carney also encouraged private employers to impose similar requirements to encourage vaccinations. While the state’s requirements offer a choice between vaccination and testing, officials noted that federal guidance allows employers to require vaccinations and several Delaware employers have.

Earlier this week, Carney imposed a mask mandate for all public and private school students and staff in Delaware effective next Monday. The mandate also extends to child care homes and centers for everyone kindergarten age and older. State employees and visitors to Delaware government facilities must also wear masks indoors starting Monday.

Click here to find out where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Delaware.

