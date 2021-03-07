Coronavirus Pandemic

Delaware Prisons to Resume Visits as Coronavirus Caseload Drops

date 2021-03-07

Jail cell
Getty Images

Inmates at Delaware prisons will be able to receive visitors later this month as coronavirus cases among inmates and the population at large continue to drop.

The Delaware Department of Corrections announced Friday that in-person visits can resume starting March 16. Those wishing to visit will be able to schedule appointments starting Monday.

In-person visits were suspended in November as COVID-19 cases increased across the state and among inmates.

The most recent report from the state shows that seven of its eight correctional facilities don't have any active coronavirus cases among inmates. The Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington reports one symptomatic inmate and two who are asymptomatic.

