Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Delaware

Delaware Plans to Enter Phase 2 of Reopening on June 15

Phase 2 will see changes to child care, occupancy limit and the indoor gathering limit

By NBC10 Staff and David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Delaware plans to enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic on June 15, Governor John Carney announced Tuesday. 

Under Phase 2, the following changes will take place: 

CHILD CARE

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Pennsylvania 12 mins ago

York Co. Among 12 Counties Moving to ‘Green’ Phase of Reopening June 12

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Philly Catholic Churches Resuming in-Person Mass Despite City Concerns

All Delaware families, not just essential workers, can access child care. However, Gov. Carney encouraged families to still keep their children home if possible to help keep group sizes small. 

OCCUPANCY LIMIT 

Restaurants, convention centers, meeting facilities, retail stores, arts and culture and malls will be able to move from 30% capacity to 60%. 

Personal care services including nail salons and barbershops as well as gyms will remain at 30% fire occupancy requirements

INDOOR GATHERING LIMIT

The indoor gathering limit will be raised to 50 people at the most. Residents should still practice social distancing however and wear face coverings in situations where social distancing is not possible.

Earlier on Tuesday state attorneys announced Carney plans to also back off restrictions he imposed on church worship to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Delaware entered Phase 1 of its reopening plan after the stay-at-home order was lifted, allowing restaurants, retail stores, cultural institutions, malls, barber shops, salons and gyms to reopen at 30% capacity with social-distancing measures and face covering requirements in place.

For more details on Delaware's reopening plan and the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the state, CLICK HERE.

This article tagged under:

DelawarecoronavirusCOVID-19reopeningGovernor John Carney
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us