Delaware Plans to Enter Phase 2 of Reopening on June 15

Delaware plans to enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic on June 15, Governor John Carney announced Tuesday.

Under Phase 2, the following changes will take place:

CHILD CARE

All Delaware families, not just essential workers, can access child care. However, Gov. Carney encouraged families to still keep their children home if possible to help keep group sizes small.

OCCUPANCY LIMIT

Restaurants, convention centers, meeting facilities, retail stores, arts and culture and malls will be able to move from 30% capacity to 60%.

Personal care services including nail salons and barbershops as well as gyms will remain at 30% fire occupancy requirements

INDOOR GATHERING LIMIT

The indoor gathering limit will be raised to 50 people at the most. Residents should still practice social distancing however and wear face coverings in situations where social distancing is not possible.

Earlier on Tuesday state attorneys announced Carney plans to also back off restrictions he imposed on church worship to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Delaware entered Phase 1 of its reopening plan after the stay-at-home order was lifted, allowing restaurants, retail stores, cultural institutions, malls, barber shops, salons and gyms to reopen at 30% capacity with social-distancing measures and face covering requirements in place.

