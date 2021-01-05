Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
coronavirus in delaware

No Business Has Been Fined Under Delaware's No-Tolerance COVID-19 Policy

A first violation of Delaware's coronavirus restrictions will result in an immediate civil fine for the business while a second violation will result in closure

NBC Universal, Inc.

Zero businesses in Delaware have received fines in the weeks since the Delaware Division of Public Health announced a zero-tolerance enforcement policy for COVID-19 restrictions.

The Delaware State News reported Monday that the zero-tolerance policy took effect Dec. 14.

It calls for an immediate fine for a first violation of COVID-19 restrictions. Businesses are subject to closure for a second violation, pending a reopening plan for DPH approval.

Delaware Jan 4

Delaware Poultry Plants Are Prepared for a Winter COVID-19 Surge, Officials Say

Delaware Dec 10, 2020

Del. Announces Curfew for Restaurants, Indoor Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Surge

Businesses were being fined hundreds of dollars before the no-tolerance policy took effect. The violations were for such things as lack of appropriate face coverings among staff and a lack of social distancing among customers.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in delawarecoronavirusDelaware
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us