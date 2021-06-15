Delaware Governor Plans to Lift Covid State of Emergency in July

Democratic Gov. John Carney announced Tuesday that the state of emergency he imposed in Delaware more than a year ago because of the coronavirus will be lifted next month.

Carney said in a news release that the state of emergency, which he declared in March 2020, will expire July 13.

The announcement came roughly 48 hours after Carney quietly extended the state of emergency for the 16th time on Sunday, declaring that the state “continues to face a serious public health threat from COVID-19 and the risk to life remains.”

“We now have the tools to prevent COVID-19 infection, serious illness and hospitalization,” Carney said in Tuesday’s announcement, in which he urged people to get vaccinated.

As of Monday, 68 percent of Delaware adults had received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to state officials.

Also Tuesday, Carney signed a modification to his 29th emergency order under which teachers and staff in schools and child care centers will not be required to wear masks when children are not present. Students and staff also will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors.