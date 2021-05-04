Coronavirus Pandemic

Delaware

Delaware Gov. Carney Eases COVID Restrictions on Businesses

Carney announced Tuesday that all capacity restrictions inside restaurants, retail and other business establishments, as well as houses of worship, will be lifted effective Friday, May 21

  Democratic Gov. John Carney is easing most capacity restrictions that he imposed on businesses in Delaware in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
  • Carney announced Tuesday that all capacity restrictions inside restaurants, retail and other business establishments, as well as houses of worship, will be lifted effective Friday, May 21.
  • Officials said facilities will be able to use as much capacity as social distancing requirements allow, but that masks will still be required indoors. Social distancing requirements will halved from six feet to three feet.

Democratic Gov. John Carney is easing most capacity restrictions that he imposed on businesses in Delaware in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Carney announced Tuesday that all capacity restrictions inside restaurants, retail and other business establishments, as well as houses of worship, will be lifted effective Friday, May 21.

Officials said facilities will be able to use as much capacity as social distancing requirements allow, but that masks will still be required indoors. Social distancing requirements will halved from six feet to three feet.

However, gatherings of more than 250 people, whether indoors or outdoors, will still require approval from the Division of Public Health. DPH may also require masks for crowded venues and large gatherings including concerts and sporting events.

Officials also said customers must continue to remain seated indoors and outdoors at bars and restaurants, unless DPH approves a plan for dance floors and other areas.

