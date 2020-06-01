Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Delaware

Del. Enters Phase 1 of Reopening as Salons, Restaurants Open at 30% Capacity

People is Delaware can return to restaurants, salons, malls and other places as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

By NBC10 Staff

People dine out at a Newark, Delaware, restaurant on June 1, 2020
NBC10 - Tim Furlong

Delaware entered Phase 1 of its reopening plan Monday as the stay-at-home order was lifted.

Restaurants, retail stores, cultural institutions, malls, barber shops, salons and gym can reopen at 30% capacity with social-distancing measures and face covering requirements in place, according to Phase 1 guidance released by the state. Other requirements could be in place depending on the establishment.

Gov. John Carney tweeted out signage for businesses to post as they reopen.

And weddings and graduations are also allowed to take place outdoors in Delaware, Carney said last week

Up to 250 people will be allowed to attend the outdoor gatherings so long as guests wear face masks and follow other social distancing measures. Tents will be allowed if they have two walls or less. The governor's office outlined all the requirements in a two-page document.

coronavirus May 29

Delaware Details Reopenings of Summer Camps, Courts Next Month

Delaware May 26

Delaware Lifting Stay at Home Order June 1, Allows Short-Term Rentals

Gatherings of more than 250 people will not be immediately allowed, but organizers will be able to submit a safety plan to state health officials for consideration, Carney's office said.

Carney said the statewide ban on short-term property rentals was lifted on Monday. The decision comes just in time for the summer travel season.

The 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers was also lifted alongside the allowance for short-term rentals.

Summer camps and courts are among the places that will reopen when Delaware enters Phase 2.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Delawarecoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakreopening
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us