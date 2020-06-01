Delaware entered Phase 1 of its reopening plan Monday as the stay-at-home order was lifted.

Restaurants, retail stores, cultural institutions, malls, barber shops, salons and gym can reopen at 30% capacity with social-distancing measures and face covering requirements in place, according to Phase 1 guidance released by the state. Other requirements could be in place depending on the establishment.

Gov. John Carney tweeted out signage for businesses to post as they reopen.

DE businesses: As you prepare for Phase 1 on June 1, take a look at these printable signs with public health guidance to display on your doors and windows.



View and download the signs here: https://t.co/XAwFY3Tl0n pic.twitter.com/DWRT3p2pJC — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) May 29, 2020

And weddings and graduations are also allowed to take place outdoors in Delaware, Carney said last week

Up to 250 people will be allowed to attend the outdoor gatherings so long as guests wear face masks and follow other social distancing measures. Tents will be allowed if they have two walls or less. The governor's office outlined all the requirements in a two-page document.

Gatherings of more than 250 people will not be immediately allowed, but organizers will be able to submit a safety plan to state health officials for consideration, Carney's office said.

Carney said the statewide ban on short-term property rentals was lifted on Monday. The decision comes just in time for the summer travel season.

The 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers was also lifted alongside the allowance for short-term rentals.

Summer camps and courts are among the places that will reopen when Delaware enters Phase 2.