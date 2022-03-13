What to Know Health officials in the state of Delaware say there is still a plentiful supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Delaware State News reported Sunday that thousands of doses are still available in the Delaware Division of Public Health warehouse. And some are expiring in the coming weeks and months.

"... No one should worry if it’s your time to get a booster," DPH director Dr. Karyl Rattay said. "Please get your booster. There’s plenty of vaccine available."

Health officials in the state of Delaware say there is still a plentiful supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Delaware State News reported Sunday that thousands of doses are still available in the Delaware Division of Public Health warehouse. And some are expiring in the coming weeks and months.

Sharon Smith, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Division of Public Health, said there are about 2,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up. They expire June 30.

There are nearly 4,300 doses of Pfizer’s youth vaccine, for children between the ages of 5-11. They expire May 31.

There are nearly 2,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine. They're due to expire May 17. There also are 730 of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They have an expiration date of April 11.

As of Friday, nearly 1.7 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state, health officials said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“We’re very appreciative that many people patiently waited their turn last winter,” DPH director Dr. Karyl Rattay said. “But at this point, no one should worry if it’s your time to get a booster. Please get your booster. There’s plenty of vaccine available.”

Rattay added that state health officials have “really conscientiously made efforts not to order vaccines that we don’t think we’re going to be using.”