Delaware, Bucks, Chester Counties Ordered Locked Down as Coronavirus Spreads

Closures that had previously been announced in Montgomery County were instituted in Delaware County Saturday and will begin in Bucks and Chester counties Sunday

More people in Southeastern Pennsylvania must stay home as the coronavirus spreads, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered Saturday.

He ordered state-licensed day cares for children and adults, many gyms, entertainment venues and community centers to close. The order is in effect now in Delaware County and starts Sunday in Bucks and Chester counties.

Wolf had previously ordered similar closures in Montgomery County, starting Friday.

And Wolf has ordered the closure of all schools in Pennsylvania, including K-12 schools, charter schools, cyberschools, universities and trade schools, for two weeks.

The governor has also asked all non-essential retail stores in Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties to close, including movie theaters and shopping malls.

The state has ordered critical infrastructure to stay open in all affected counties, including health care facilities. Health care facilities include urgent care locations and pharmacies.

"Please, if you don't need to be out and about, stay home," Dr. Rachel Levine, the state's secretary of health, said at the press conference.

