Delaware Begins Phase 1B of Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout

What to Know Phase 1B of Delaware's coronavirus vaccination plan includes Delawareans who are 65 and up as well as frontline essential workers, including firefighters, police officers, correctional officers, teachers and education staff, U.S. postal workers, food manufacturing, agriculture transportation and grocery store workers.

More than 200,000 Delaware residents qualify for the vaccination under the latest phase and multiple options for Delawareans to be vaccinated will be available this week.

For more information on Delaware’s vaccination options, how to register and how to request an appointment, click here.

Delaware has begun phase 1B of its coronavirus vaccine rollout plan, Gov. John Carney announced Tuesday.

Vaccinations will remain available to those who fell under Phase 1A, which includes health care personnel, nursing home residents and nursing home staff who haven’t been vaccinated yet.

Five drive-through vaccination events will open in Delaware in the coming weeks. The locations include the Delaware City Division of Motor Vehicles on Jan. 22 and at the Delaware City and Georgetown DMV locations on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24. Those vaccination events will be by appointment only and Delaware residents who are 65 or older can register starting Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Officials warn that it could take weeks or months for all 200,000 Phase 1B residents to be vaccinated due to limited vaccination doses available from the federal government. For more information on Delaware's vaccination options, how to register and how to request an appointment, click here.