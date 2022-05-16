Del. Governor John Carney Tests Positive for COVID

Delaware Governor John Carney tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday.

Carney found out through an at-home antigen test which he took after experiencing mild symptoms.

A spokesperson for Carney said he is vaccinated against the coronavirus and also received both of his booster shots. He is currently isolating.

“I am feeling well and will continue to work remotely, but unfortunately will have to miss a few in-person events,” Carney said. “I will continue to follow the CDC guidelines following my positive result.”