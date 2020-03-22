Del. Governor Issues Stay-at-Home Order to Stop Spread of Coronavirus

Delaware has issued a stay-at-home order and is closing all non-essential businesses in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Gov. John Carney made the announcement Sunday. The order goes into effect on Tuesday at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated. CLICK HERE for a full list of essential and non-essential businesses.

Delaware has reported at least 56 cases of the new coronavirus so far with 39 in New Castle County, five in Kent County and 12 in Sussex County, as of Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, Carney closed the beaches on Saturday. He has also announced all movie theaters, bowling alleys, concert venues and gyms will close across the state.

Carney also modified his March 12 declaration to limit Delaware restaurants, taverns and bars to take-out and delivery service only. The updated declaration also bans public gatherings of 50 or more people and closes gaming activity at Delaware casinos.

